Catherine Zeta-Jones gutted to miss out playing Bond girl

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed she wanted to play the action hero James Bond for a long time. However, she admitted the time has long passed for that.

As per The Sun, the 53-year-old revealed the one character that always eluded her, which she craved to play, was James Bond.

On top, the actor revealed former 007 Sean Connery backed her to replace him in the action-spy thriller.

The Mask of Zorro star said, “I would have loved to have played Bond."

“I had such a wonderful relationship with Sean Connery — we did a movie called Entrapment years ago — and he was like my elder brother, my dad, my support. I really loved him.

“I am a Bond fanatic and he said to me once, ‘You would have made a great Bond, girl’. I asked, ‘A Bond girl or Bond?’

“He went, ‘Bond — girl’. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I would have loved to have played Bond!’ But I think that time has passed.”

The Cocaine Godmother star won Oscar for the 2002 musical Chicago.