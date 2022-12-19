 
pakistan
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Soldier, two civilians martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

  • Another civilian also suffered injuries during blast.  
  • Naik Abid, 33, and two other citizens embrace martyrdom.
  • Suicide blast occurred in Miranshah's general area.

A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the suicide blast occurred in the general area of Miranshah and resultantly Naik Abid, 33, and two other citizens embraced martyrdom.

Another civilian also suffered injuries during the suicide blast, read the statement.

On December 15, a civilian and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR said that blast had occurred general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.

It identified the martyred soldier as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Mianwali.

The ISPR also added that the blast martyred a civilian and injured nine others as well.

The blast was condemned by President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Alvi vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He added that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He condoled the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

More From Pakistan:

Failure in appointing army chief of his choice Imran Khan's ‘biggest regret’: Asif

Failure in appointing army chief of his choice Imran Khan's ‘biggest regret’: Asif
Plea against dissolution of Punjab Assembly moved in LHC

Plea against dissolution of Punjab Assembly moved in LHC
In contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM: Chaudhry Shujaat

In contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM: Chaudhry Shujaat
‘Imported’ govt failed to deal with attacks from Afghanistan: Imran Khan

‘Imported’ govt failed to deal with attacks from Afghanistan: Imran Khan
PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q

PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q
Geo News congratulates Qatar in Arabic for hosting World Cup 2022

Geo News congratulates Qatar in Arabic for hosting World Cup 2022
Khurrum Sher Zaman to be PTI's 'nominee for Karachi mayor'

Khurrum Sher Zaman to be PTI's 'nominee for Karachi mayor'
LHC seeks details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947

LHC seeks details of gifts taken from Toshakhana since 1947
'Codal limitations' stopping Gen Bajwa to respond to Imran Khan's allegations

'Codal limitations' stopping Gen Bajwa to respond to Imran Khan's allegations
Bannu attack: Talks with ‘TTP underway in Afghanistan’

Bannu attack: Talks with ‘TTP underway in Afghanistan’
Usman Buzdar hits back after Parvez Elahi's criticism

Usman Buzdar hits back after Parvez Elahi's criticism
BHC again orders quashing of all cases against Senator Azam Swati

BHC again orders quashing of all cases against Senator Azam Swati