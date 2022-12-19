Soldier, two civilians martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

Another civilian also suffered injuries during blast.

Naik Abid, 33, and two other citizens embrace martyrdom.

Suicide blast occurred in Miranshah's general area.



A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the suicide blast occurred in the general area of Miranshah and resultantly Naik Abid, 33, and two other citizens embraced martyrdom.



Another civilian also suffered injuries during the suicide blast, read the statement.

On December 15, a civilian and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing.



The ISPR said that blast had occurred general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.

It identified the martyred soldier as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Mianwali.

The ISPR also added that the blast martyred a civilian and injured nine others as well.

The blast was condemned by President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



President Alvi vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He added that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He condoled the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.