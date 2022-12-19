Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next film Kuttey.

Arjun is excited about his upcoming movie, the actor said he can not wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey.

Recently the Ishaqzaade actor said in an interview, "I cannot wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey and I hope they will love the freshness of the story and newness of the treatment.

"For me, Kuttey is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan."



Arjun feels he has sharpened his acting skills by being surrounded by such incredible performers.

Further, he adds, "For me, shooting for the film was so much fun and it was also a great learning experience. Films like these add to the learning curve for any actor and I think I have honed my skills with the best of the best actors of our country. I’m eagerly waiting to see the response that people have for the trailer of Kuttey."

Take a look at the poster:







