 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film Kuttey
Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next film Kuttey.

Arjun is excited about his upcoming movie, the actor said he can not wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey.

Recently the Ishaqzaade actor said in an interview, "I cannot wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey and I hope they will love the freshness of the story and newness of the treatment. 

"For me, Kuttey is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan."

Arjun feels he has sharpened his acting skills by being surrounded by such incredible performers.

Further, he adds, "For me, shooting for the film was so much fun and it was also a great learning experience. Films like these add to the learning curve for any actor and I think I have honed my skills with the best of the best actors of our country. I’m eagerly waiting to see the response that people have for the trailer of Kuttey."

Take a look at the poster:



More From Showbiz:

Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy
Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?
Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022
Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony
Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan
Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight

Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight
Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'
Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date

Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date
Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals

Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals