Monday Dec 19 2022
Monday Dec 19, 2022

TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party 

Amber Turner looked drop-dead gorgeous in a revealing black bodysuit as she headed to a birthday bash with her boyfriend Dan Edgar in Mayfair on Sunday night.

The TOWIE star, 29, put on a racy display as she donned the figure-hugging number for the celebrations at the lavish Inca restaurant.

The daring garment featured sheer panels at the front and saw Amber go braless underneath.

Amber added stature to her height with a pair of white heels while she also carried a matching clutch bag.

Styling her blonde locks into loose waves, Amber turned heads as she held hands with her beau.

Dan, 32, looked dapper in a black T-shirt and trousers which he wore with a grey blazer.

Amber and Dan have been together for over four years after first meeting on the show.

