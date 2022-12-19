 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison talked about the franchise Bachelor Nation in his new podcast named “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever … With Chris Harrison.” Chris addressed his controversial exit for the first time in the podcast, as reported by Mid-Day.

In the trailer of his upcoming podcast, Chris talked about his exit from the Bachelor Nation franchise and shared that he thinks about it every day.

Harrison said, "I’m a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life I think about this and what I want to say.”

He further added, "And how important it is that I speak to everybody for the first time. So it’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing to be honest, I don’t know.”

Chris' upcoming podcast will see Chris opening up to fans like never before. The first episode of the podcast will release on January 9, 2023.

