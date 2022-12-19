Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison talked about the franchise Bachelor Nation in his new podcast named “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever … With Chris Harrison.” Chris addressed his controversial exit for the first time in the podcast, as reported by Mid-Day.

In the trailer of his upcoming podcast, Chris talked about his exit from the Bachelor Nation franchise and shared that he thinks about it every day.

Harrison said, "I’m a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life I think about this and what I want to say.”

He further added, "And how important it is that I speak to everybody for the first time. So it’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing to be honest, I don’t know.”

Chris' upcoming podcast will see Chris opening up to fans like never before. The first episode of the podcast will release on January 9, 2023.