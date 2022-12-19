Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’

Hugh Jackman has recently opened up about his therapy to heal his past wounds.



Speaking to WHO magazine, the Wolverine star revealed that he’s started treatment this week.

“I just started it recently. It's helped me a lot... We all need a village,” said the 54-year-old.

The Australia actor continued, “You need a friend you can unload everything. Also, having someone really smart, who's a little a bit removed from your world can be really helpful.”

Hugh pointed out that the sessions have helped him “make peace with his past and communicate better with loved ones”.

The actor disclosed that he was able to “understand” his past and “how it’s informing my thinking unconsciously – getting to really understand some of the patterns that I was unconsciously just repeating”.

“And, most importantly, helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them,” added the star.

Hugh opened up in his earlier interview with Australia’s WHO magazine that his mother left him as a child, which was “traumatic” for him.

“It was traumatic. I thought she was probably going to come back. And then it’s kind of dragged on and on,” stated Hugh.

In 2011, speaking to The Sun newspaper, Hugh mentioned, “'I am 43 now and we have definitely made our peace, which is important.”

“I was always quite connected with my mum. I have a good relationship with her,” he added.