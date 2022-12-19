 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’
Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’

Hugh Jackman has recently opened up about his therapy to heal his past wounds.

Speaking to WHO magazine, the Wolverine star revealed that he’s started treatment this week.

“I just started it recently. It's helped me a lot... We all need a village,” said the 54-year-old.

The Australia actor continued, “You need a friend you can unload everything. Also, having someone really smart, who's a little a bit removed from your world can be really helpful.”

Hugh pointed out that the sessions have helped him “make peace with his past and communicate better with loved ones”.

The actor disclosed that he was able to “understand” his past and “how it’s informing my thinking unconsciously – getting to really understand some of the patterns that I was unconsciously just repeating”.

“And, most importantly, helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them,” added the star.

Hugh opened up in his earlier interview with Australia’s WHO magazine that his mother left him as a child, which was “traumatic” for him.

“It was traumatic. I thought she was probably going to come back. And then it’s kind of dragged on and on,” stated Hugh.

In 2011, speaking to The Sun newspaper, Hugh mentioned, “'I am 43 now and we have definitely made our peace, which is important.”

“I was always quite connected with my mum. I have a good relationship with her,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year
Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement

Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'
TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Christine and Paddy McGuinness keep their breakup a secret from their children

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has changed ‘disturbing’ scene in George & Tammy: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big statement as they launch new Netflix series 'Live To Lead'
Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life

Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life
BLACKPINK's Lisa smashes new record on Spotify with 'MONEY'

BLACKPINK's Lisa smashes new record on Spotify with 'MONEY'