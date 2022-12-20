Anil Kapoor was the first choice for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S role

Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the blockbuster comedy movie Munnabhai M.B.B.S, revealed that Anil Kapoor was his first choice for the role of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna on Monday.



Hirani in his interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "My first choice was Anil Kapoor because he had played a lot of ‘bhai’ roles in films like Tezaab (1988). At that stage, I thought that he might be the right guy to do this role. But then, the film went through a huge journey, even after Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) stepped in as a producer."



"We also approached Shah Rukh Khan Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed just right for the part. This is because he has the physique where he can look like a ‘bhai’. Also, with his dropping eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place. Now, I look back and can say that he was the right choice," the film director continued.

Munnabhai M.B.B.S completed its 19 years of release on December 19, 2022. Sanjay Dutt starrer comedy movie was released in 2003.

The other cast includes Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani.