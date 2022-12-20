 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors
‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors 

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has denied reports of shooting multiple endings of the upcoming installments.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mangold, who has taken over the original franchise from Steven Spielberg, said no alternate endings or new scene have been shot for the upcoming film.

“So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say.. We’re not shooting & never shot any new scenes or "alt endings," he wrote.

Mangold added, “Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!”

In the tweet's replies, Mangold shut down John Williams' initial claims of production having another ending to shoot before wrapping up. "He was mistaken. Asked and answered elsewhere," he revealed.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last time fans see Harrison Ford wearing the fedora before retiring from his role as the iconic archaeology professor.

Besides Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be starring as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen also stars in the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post

Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post
'Affectionless': Ye, Kim Kardashian marriage, ex-bodyguard claims

'Affectionless': Ye, Kim Kardashian marriage, ex-bodyguard claims

Netlix to renew 'The Recruit' for season 2, what to expect

Netlix to renew 'The Recruit' for season 2, what to expect
Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book

Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book
Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list
UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement
Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'

Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'
Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday

Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday
King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father, says expert

King Charles is ‘definitely’ Prince Harry’s biological father, says expert
Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction

Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction
King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024

King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024