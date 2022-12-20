‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has denied reports of shooting multiple endings of the upcoming installments.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mangold, who has taken over the original franchise from Steven Spielberg, said no alternate endings or new scene have been shot for the upcoming film.

“So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say.. We’re not shooting & never shot any new scenes or "alt endings," he wrote.

Mangold added, “Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!”

In the tweet's replies, Mangold shut down John Williams' initial claims of production having another ending to shoot before wrapping up. "He was mistaken. Asked and answered elsewhere," he revealed.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last time fans see Harrison Ford wearing the fedora before retiring from his role as the iconic archaeology professor.

Besides Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be starring as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen also stars in the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023.