Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations

File footage

Lionel Messi's dream finally came true on Sunday, as he led Argentina to the FIFA 2022 World Cup victory.



The star player celebrated his iconic victory against France in a dramatic final, held in Qatar. Messi, alongside the Argentinian players, lifted the trophy and the celebration videos were gone viral onsocial media.

Amid the celebrations, a video has emerged where Messi, 35, was seen apparently ‘ignoring’ chef Salt Bae, who seemed to be repeatedly asking him for a picture together.

By the end, however, Salt Bae did manage to take pictures with several members of the Argentine team, including Messi, who was visibly annoyed in the photo.

Salt Bae also posed with the trophy. However, Messi’s fans were not happy with the celebrity chef’s presence on the field.

“Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’s face," a Twitter user wrote. “Messi ignoring Salt Bae is golden," another quipped.

“Everything about this Salt Bae’s Instagram is cringy as hell but the videos he’s posted from the pitch are just awful. He basically is trying to wrestle the trophy away from Lisandro Martinez in one of them," one Twitter user noted.