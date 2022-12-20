 
Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted money as the actor just wanted the world to know that his libel case against Amber Heard was only about seeking the "truth."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had no intention to “destroy” the Aquaman actor, a source told People Magazine after Heard announced she has settled the lawsuit.

An insider close to Depp said that "part of the point of appealing it" for Heard, "was both the financial reasons [and] to ensure there wasn't a judgment in place against her — that has significant ramifications."

"This judgment is never going away," the insider said, adding of Depp, "He has always said he wasn't looking to destroy her. He said it wasn't about money, and it's not! He just wanted the truth."

Heard revealed on Monday that she has settled the bombshell defamation case against her ex-husband as she has agreed to pay him $1 million over claims he physically abused her.

"After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case," the actor stated.

“I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder,” she added.

