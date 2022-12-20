 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'given platform because of Duke's DNA'

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to launch their new project with Netflix, have seemingly failed to convince their critics and fans with their shows and stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of 'worming their way into elite circles' with their new series ‘Live to Lead’ where the couple would interview the world's dignitaries.

Host of the "To Di For" podcast Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Meghan and Harry discussing leadership "is like Rachel Dolezal teaching us about honesty."

Schofield said: “Reminder: Harry is only given a platform because of his DNA and Meghan only has these opportunities because of her husband's DNA. They are not in the same league as Greta Thunberg or Nelson Mandela.

"Harry and Meghan know that ‘You are who you associate with...’ – which is why they cling to their royal titles and create content like this so they can try to worm their way into these elite circles."

The California-based couple would discuss and interview leaders, including late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate activist Greta Thunberg and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who “fight for change.”

Lilibet and Archie's parents spoke Nelson Mandela's words to promote their new series, as they quoted the former president of South Africa: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

However, Kinsey Schofield slammed Harry and Meghan to use their influential royal titles for attracting contacts from streaming giants and getting big platforms.

On the other hands, Harry is set to sit with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his memoir, titled Spare, ahead of its release. Bradby reportedly got to know King Charles' two sons Prince William and Harry when he was a royal correspondent in the 1990s.

