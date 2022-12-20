Jeff Brazier BREAKS SILENCE on split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier recently opened up about his difficult split with his wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together.

Taking to his social media on Tuesday - a day after the announcement - Jeff, 43, admitted while he felt 'embarrassed' to reveal he was feeling lonely, he was proud to have addressed the 'difficult' breakdown of his marriage.

Kate, 32, meanwhile, broke her silence on the split as she shared a heartbreaking poem about preparing for her first Christmas without her husband.

On Monday, Jeff told followers he was feeling lonely after splitting from PR director Kate earlier this year.

He moved to a new home, with his sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, from his relationship with Jade Goody, who tragically lost her battle with cancer on March 22, 2009.

After being inundated with support, Jeff uploaded a video where he said: 'I just wanted to say a big thank you to everybody that to my post yesterday. Since I sent it, I felt a little bit embarrassed, like I'd made a fuss.

While Jeff admitted he was feeling lonely, it appears his estranged wife was going through the exact same emotions as she prepared to spend their first Christmas apart since their split.



Kate shared a poem that Rochelle Humes had uploaded. It read: 'Someone you know is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter or son.

Jeff married Kate, 32, in 2018 but they split earlier this year and they have moved out of their shared home after almost a decade together.