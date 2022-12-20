Loki Season 2 footage out in Disney+ 2023 trailer

New footage for Tom Hiddleston's show Loki Season 2 is out in the 2023 trailer of Disney+ which was narrated by Tom Hiddleston, as reported by US Weekly.

The trailer showed Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki for the second season on Disney+ as the first season left the fans on the cliffhanger if Tom's character Loki will be able to make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not.

The trailer for Disney+ showed new footage from the upcoming season of Loki. The clips featured Loki falling, closeups of Tom's character, and Wilson's Morbius.

Loki Season 2 is currently being filmed in London while some of its initial episodes were filmed in Atlanta. The second season will start from where the first season ended, as confirmed by Tom Hiddleston.

The second season of the show will feature Tom Hiddleston and Dimartino as Loki and Sylvie, respectively, while Wilson will be playing the role of Morbius. The show will also add Ke Huy Quan to its cast in the second season.