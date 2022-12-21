 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

When Amber Heard announced her decision to settle defamation case with former husband Johnny Depp, Melissa Benoist was the only prominent figure who reacted on social media.

The "Aquaman" actress made the announcement on Instagram where thousands of people including the 'Supergirl' actress showed support by liking her post.

No other celebrities who are following Amber Heard showed any reaction to Amber Heard's post which was her first social media activity since she lost her case six months ago.

Heard said on Monday she would settle defamation claims that were brought against her by Depp, ending years of legal wrangling over dueling claims of abuse during their marriage.

In an Instagram post, Heard said the decision to settle with Depp was "very difficult" and followed "a great deal of deliberation." The actress said this was "not an act of concession." In June, Depp had won a mulimillion-dollar jury verdict for his defamation suit against Heard.

Depp's co-lead trial counsel, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, said he would receive a payment from Heard's insurers of $1 million and Depp has pledged to donate the funds to charity.

Chew and Vasquez, said: “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process his intent to bring the truth to light.”

Depp and Heard sued each other in 2022 for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage.

Following a six-week televised trial full of graphic testimony, a seven-person jury ruled in June that Heard defamed Depp, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was awarded $10.35 million. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

In July, Heard filed an appeal to the Virginia jury's decision that she defamed Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence.

