Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only care about minting money for themselves, says author.

Royal expert Tom Bower believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting compensation from media over intrusion in their lives.

He told The Sun: "They keep complaining about media intrusion, and yet keep opening themselves up to it.

“They always blame the media, but the media they are blaming is the same media they went and seduced with the likes of Oprah and magazines, and now Netflix.

"I think it’s for money. The whole point is they think they should be paid by the media for reporting on them. They want money for interviews and for appearances.”

The comment comes after Harry and Meghan targeted the media for destroying their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

