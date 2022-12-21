'Avatar 2': Disney crosses over $4b, leads studio race in 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water has led The Walt Disney Studios to roaring success. The studio surpassed $4 billion in 2022, leading it to dominate the studio race for the worldwide box office.

As per Deadline, the current global cumulative audience is currently $4.049 billion for Disney, surpassing $1.7B domestic and $2.3B international, due to global hits, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M global), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($497M to date).



Moreover, Disney also headed the competition of global studio rankings in 2021, followed by Sony and Universal.

Disney continued its pace by making it the eighth year the studio hit the $4 billion mark.