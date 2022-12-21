 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry brands late Queen Elizabeth a ‘puppet for Royal Family’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just branded his late grandmother the Queen a ‘puppet’ for King Charles.

For those unversed, he made his admission in the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

There, he recalled the Queen’s silence over his Megxit talks and claimed, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

He also recalled a similar instance where he was invited back to the UK, from Canada by the Queen himself but later received a letter from her aides who branded her “busy all week.”

In light of all this, royal author Katie Nicholl hit back and told OK! “I think this idea that Harry has painted The Queen almost as a puppet with no voice who is orchestrated and told what to do by others is quite offensive to the late Queen, who of course isn't here to defend herself or answer back which makes it even more distasteful in my opinion.”

