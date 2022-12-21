Pete Davidson spotted in NYC with on screen love interest Chase Sui Wonders

 
entertainment
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted together in front of Pete's apartment in NYC.

They both were spotted heading into the Saturday Night Live alum’s NYC apartment on late Monday night.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, were clicked chatting and laughing outside his apartment building as the comedian showed her something on his cellphone.

The comedian was dressed casually in a hoodie, baggy sweatpants and slippers while the actress opted for a baseball hat, camouflage jacket, flared jeans and heeled boots.

Although a rep for the artist previously told TMZ that the pair “are great friends,” despite of being seen together for the third time over the last week.

The duo also recently enjoyed a hockey game, accompanied by their castmate Rachel. However, onlookers couldn’t help but notice Davidson paying Wonders a little extra attention.

Both of the artists reunited back in October after the actress joined the cast of the SNL alum’s new Peacock series Bupkis.

Wonder seems to already be a significant part of Davidson’s life despite his romance with top Emily Ratajkowksi.

