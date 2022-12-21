 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting 'facelifts' after recent appearance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

Simon Cowell shocked his fans with his new look after he got on-stage to introduce BGT 2022 winner Axel Blake at the Royal Variety Performance.

The music mogul was called out by the viewers of the ITV show who urged him to stop getting cosmetic surgeries as he already looks unrecognisable.

Some social media users even refused to accept that it was Cowell himself on stage as they speculated that it was his lookalike on Twitter as per The Sun.

“What's he done to himself?” one user asked about Cowell who flaunted his incredibly smooth visage at the annual variety show.

“Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself?” another commented on his looks while one added, “Simon Cowell needs to stop having facelifts!.”

"It’s Simon Cowell look alike - Simon Cowell… #royalvarietyperformance,” one tweeted while another user said, "Simon Cowell sounds like someone doing an impression of Simon Cowell."

This comes after Cowell told the outlet earlier this year that he has decided to stop using the injectables on his face after his son Eric was “in hysterics” at his face.

“Enough was enough," the reality TV judge added. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

