Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Alicia Silverstone’s bold decision for new PETA campaign

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Alicia Silverstone has recently made a bold decision of going nude for PETA’s new campaign.

“I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me,” said Alicia in an interview with PEOPLE.

Reflecting on the leather’s disturbing effects on the planet, the Clueless actress stated, “The number of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary.”

“It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it,” she suggested.

Interestingly, PETA is reportedly set to launch its new ad campaign with the actress on a billboard in Times Square prior to New Year’s Eve.

In the ad released by PETA, Alicia could be seen wearing nothing but cowboy boots in a cactus field.

The ad read, “DON'T BE A PRICK. Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!”

In the ad, the actress further shared, “My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers.”

“I'd rather go naked than wear animals,” she added. 

