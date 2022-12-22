 
William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

The Buckingham Palace have announced the date of King Charles’ official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour: June 17, 2023 

It will take place 42 days after the coronation of King Charles who became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The palace also announced New Colonel appointments for Camilla (Grenadier Guards), William (Welsh Guards) and Kate (Irish Guards).

According to a statement issued by the palace, "Each regiment has a colonel who is normally either royal family member or a senior officer.

Here's the full statement:

