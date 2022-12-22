New Zealand team arrives in Pakistan for historic Test, ODIs series

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for the two Tests and three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

According to sources in the Civil Aviation Authority, the New Zealand Test team led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.

The first Pakistan vs New Zealand Test is scheduled to start on December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The second Test will be staged at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 3 to 7.

The Black Caps will play three ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi after the conclusion of the Test series.

The New Zealand Cricket Board shared glimpses of their departure from Auckland on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced their 16-player Test squad for the historic New Zealand Test series, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on December 26 (Monday).



Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

The Green Shirts have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.



Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.