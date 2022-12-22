 
sports
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

New Zealand team arrives in Pakistan for historic Test, ODIs series

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

  • First Test to be played in Karachi form December 26-30
  • Multan to host the second Test from January 3-7
  • New Zealand abandoned Pakistan tour in September 2021 citing security concerns

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for the two Tests and three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

According to sources in the Civil Aviation Authority, the New Zealand Test team led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.

The first Pakistan vs New Zealand Test is scheduled to start on December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The second Test will be staged at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 3 to 7.

The Black Caps will play three ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi after the conclusion of the Test series.

The New Zealand Cricket Board  shared glimpses of their departure from Auckland on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced their 16-player Test squad for the historic New Zealand Test series, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on December 26 (Monday).

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

The Green Shirts have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

More From Sports:

Cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more: Najam Sethi

Cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more: Najam Sethi
Najam Sethi named committee head to ‘repeal PCB 2019 constitution’

Najam Sethi named committee head to ‘repeal PCB 2019 constitution’
Hasan Ali called in as Pakistan annouce Test squad for New Zealand series

Hasan Ali called in as Pakistan annouce Test squad for New Zealand series
PM Shehbaz ‘approves Najam Sethi's appointment’ as PCB chairman

PM Shehbaz ‘approves Najam Sethi's appointment’ as PCB chairman
Messi's World Cup post breaks Instagram

Messi's World Cup post breaks Instagram
Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit

Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit
Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash

Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash
English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash

English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash
Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan
Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome

Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome
England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep

England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep
'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed

'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed