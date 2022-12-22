 
Brad Pitt officially dating Ines De Ramon six years after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt is officially dating Ines De Ramon six years after he parted ways with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, confirmed source.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the Bullet Train star and the former wife of The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley are in “early stages” of romance.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now,” the insider said, “they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship.”

“But they are still getting to know each other,” the source added.

Pitt and Ramon first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted getting cosy at a Bono show together in Los Angeles last month.

Following this, Roman joined the father-of-six at his birthday party where, according to reports, the couple was seen hugging and joking around.

As per a report by People Magazine, the lovebirds “occasionally” mingled with guests with their arms around one another at the birthday bash.

The outlet also reported that Pitt would be spending the new year eve with Ramon.

