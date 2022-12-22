 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, lives in the hearts of billions around the globe. However, the recent extremist wave in India swept the country, putting its heartthrob star under the target of fanatics.

As per DNA India, a seer in Ayodhya has threatened to burn the superstar alive. Paramhans Acharya said that the saffron color had been insulted in the Besharam Rang song of Pathaan movie.

"People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer said.

Not only that, but the seer stepped forward also to threaten the cinema owners to set their theatres on fire if Pathaan featured.

Paramhans Acharya also urged people to boycott the Siddhant Anand directorial. Previously, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, Mahant Raju Das, had also protested against the film.

On top, the Mumbai Police has received a written complaint seeking registration of an FIR in connection with Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang.

A complaint was filed on Saturday against the producer, director, and lead actors of the film for deliberately using saffron color to hurt people's religious sentiments and the Hindu religion, an official of Sakinaka police station said.

Shah Rukh Khan fans on social media, however, came to his rescue.

One user wrote, "100% Support for ⁦@iamsrk in all his movies past, present and future.I will support #Pathaan in its current name, as it was created, &this video 100% as it was created.Iwill promote it in my country and those of my friends.

Another user commented, "Shah Rukh Khan always represented India Globally! Always proud of this man, We support #Pathaan"


