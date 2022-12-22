Coldplay opens ‘shop like no other’ to provide winter essentials to refugees

FileFootage

Coldplay has opened a pop-up store to help refugees around the world with items to help them survive the winter.



The famed group launched an online shop and a story at Foubert’s Place, Carnaby where customers are encouraged to “buy” items like coats, food and educational materials.

The products’ monetary value is then used to give those items to refugees and people affected by disasters.

Taking to Twitter, Coldplay dropped a video to explain to fans about the concept of the pop store.

“t is a shop like no other – you buy services and supplies, and we deliver them to refugees and displaced people… Everything you buy will go directly to the people who need them the most,” they captioned the video.

Meanwhile, a group of 12 ex-employees shared an open letter earlier this month to claim that the Choose Love charity fostered a “toxic work culture”.

According to the letter, “many [current employees] continue to feel bullied if they disagree with your approach”, and “any feedback on how to improve the organisation is treated as a personal insult”.