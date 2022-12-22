 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘disrespects’ Prince Harry in public: ‘No longer a man’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of ‘emasculating’ Prince Harry in public.

Andrew Tate mad these claims during his interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.

He started by saying, “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that.”

“He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the Royal Family.”

“Meghan has something to do with that, its certainly the way she talks about the Royal Family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him.”

“There is certainly an element if people waiting for him to stand up and say ‘listen that’s the Royal Family, you can’t talk that way’ or ‘you decided to be with me there were certain things you were expected to do but he simply just allows her to demasculinize him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it. “

