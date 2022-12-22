Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins tells about her own trauma haircut

Netflix Emily in Paris leading actress Lily Collins opened up on her own "trauma bangs" that she had a few years back.

Emily in Paris season 3 debuted on the streaming giant on Wednesday December 21, 2022.

Before streaming on the platform, Emily in Paris season 3 had its special premiere in NYC where the entire star-studded cast of the show appeared.

The British-American actress Lily Collins who is playing the titular role of Emily in the series also showed up at the premiere.

Dressed in a sparkling white long-sleeved minidress covered with silver bows, black tights and sparkling silver platform heels.

Collins chose to style her hair in the blunt bangs that she (Emily) cuts in the first episode of the new season. “Trauma bangs, as Emily’s roommate Mindy, played by Ashley Park, terms them.

As can be predicted from the official trailer, Emily is under pressure at the beginning of the third season. As she faced big choices at work and in love.

Collins and her friend Ms. Park said they found it relatable that Emily would reach for the scissors amid paralyzing indecision.

While reflecting back at the time when she cut her own hair when she was around 26.

"I had a life change haircut when I was, I think, 26,” Collins said. “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?'"