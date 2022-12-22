 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins tells about her own trauma haircut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Netflix Emily in Paris Lily Collins tells about her own trauma haircut
Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins tells about her own trauma haircut 

Netflix Emily in Paris leading actress Lily Collins opened up on her own "trauma bangs" that she had a few years back.

Emily in Paris season 3 debuted on the streaming giant on Wednesday December 21, 2022.

Before streaming on the platform, Emily in Paris season 3 had its special premiere in NYC where the entire star-studded cast of the show appeared.

The British-American actress Lily Collins who is playing the titular role of Emily in the series also showed up at the premiere.

Dressed in a sparkling white long-sleeved minidress covered with silver bows, black tights and sparkling silver platform heels.

Collins chose to style her hair in the blunt bangs that she (Emily) cuts in the first episode of the new season. “Trauma bangs, as Emily’s roommate Mindy, played by Ashley Park, terms them.

As can be predicted from the official trailer, Emily is under pressure at the beginning of the third season. As she faced big choices at work and in love.

Collins and her friend Ms. Park said they found it relatable that Emily would reach for the scissors amid paralyzing indecision.

While reflecting back at the time when she cut her own hair when she was around 26.

"I had a life change haircut when I was, I think, 26,” Collins said. “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?'"

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping