Katie Price enjoys a girls' night out after dramatic split with Carl Woods 

Thursday Dec 22 2022
Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Katie Price reportedly enjoyed a wild girls' night out this week after her on-off fiancé Carl Woods moved out of her Mucky Mansion.

The former glamour model, 44, has parted ways with Carl, 33, and is said to want to have a good time with her pals as a result.

A source told The Sun: 'Things with Carl are very much over - he moved his things out of the Mucky Mansion this week and that's what sparked Katie's nights out - she wants to show him she doesn't care.

'Like many people in a break-up, she's getting over him by having fun with her mates and partying away the pain.

'She's not about to sit at home moping and pining for him to come back.'

The star shared a snap from her night out where she donned a Santa hat while striking a playful pose for the camera.

It comes after Katie said men are connected to the most challenging times in her life, describing her exes as her 'downfall'.

Along with her split from Carl, Katie is currently going through a difficult time with her former flame Kieran Hayler, 35, after he was spoken to by police amid their long-running dispute.

And Katie claims the most difficult times in her life are all linked to the men who have previously been in her life.

She told The Sunday Times: 'You don’t have to be a genius to work out that men are the downfall in my life. A million per cent.

'All my dramas, my bankruptcy — everything is men. Always men. That is it. When you see exes gloat around, knowing you’ve paid for stuff, that’s the worst torment for me.

'My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men.'

