Thursday Dec 22 2022
First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

British royals are all set to celebrate their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II to begin a new chapter with King Charles as head of the royal family.

Charles III and Queen Camilla will be hosting the festive celebrations at Sandringham, following the late Queen's tradition. The Britain's new King will pay tribute to the late Queen in his first Christmas speech as monarch.

Almost all members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, will appear together at the late Queen's home to send the world a message of unity and harmony after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about the palace in their docuseries.

Royal Family confirmed their Christmas plans just minutes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' announcement about their new Netflix project.

The royal family usually spends Christmas seasons at Sandringham in Norfolk. The private residence is not owned by the Crown, but the monarch themselves and was first purchased by Edward VII — the late Queen's great grandfather.

Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly did not attend King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's special royal Christmas lunch, setting tongues wagging about their absence at the big family event.

