Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery

Joanna Gaines took to social media to share a picture from the hospital she is admitted in while recovering from back surgery.



On December 21, Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines shared a health update after undergoing back surgery for a decades-long injury from her high school cheerleading days.

According to Enews, Joanna shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, "I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since,

The picture featured Joanna in a hospital bed rocking sunglasses and throwing up the peace sign. She continued in the caption, "I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago."

The 44-year-old added, "I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season."

"But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year," the Fixer Upper star further wrote.

"It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still. Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now," she revealed.

Although Joanna's back injury prevented her second date with Chip Gaines in 2001, the two have been staying solid since their marriage in 2003 and share sons Drake, 17, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12.







