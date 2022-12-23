 
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham warm up for Hanukkah with her family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz bundled up in joy as they celebrated Hanukkah at Nicola's family home.

On December 21, Nicola Peltz joined her family with husband Brooklyn Beckham to commemorate the Jewish festival.

According to Daily Mail, the actress shared a cuddle and rested her head on her husband, Brooklyn's lap at the dinner table.

Nicola shared pictures from the intimate family dinner, wearing a simple black buttoned top, while her husband opted for a red striped number.

In one of the pictures, Brooklyn was seen enjoying a cigar with his wife Nicola's billionaire investor father Nelson.

Nicola was also seen cuddling her pet dog, Houdini, while looking straight at the camera, in another one of the pictures.

The 27-year-old model cum actress also shared a picture of her parents, Nelson and Claudia, locking their lips.

