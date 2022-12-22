Ashley Graham calls out a critic over ‘fat-shaming’ remarks

Ashley Graham has recently reacted to the criticism over her appearance after US journalist posted snaps of the model wearing gold mini dress on social media.



Earlier, US journalist Sameera Khan tweeted, “The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand,” while put up the photos of the model on Twitter.

Following this post, the US journalist faced backlash as she was being called “fatophobic” for commenting on “plus-sized model” Graham.

Graham also shared her reaction to the since-deleted tweet by Khan as the model posted her photo in the same minidress.

In the caption, she wrote, “Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

Graham’s fans also called out Khan for her tweet, as one user said, “A woman existing in her natural body isn’t a ‘movement’.”

Another added, “Ashley Graham is fit. That woman WORKS OUT. She is fit and strong.”

Other than that, the Russian model Irina also came out in support of Graham and posted the photo along with a caption on her Instagram story.

“Studies actually show that [crown emoji] is the [crown emoji]… anddddd there is nooooo one standard of beauty or one perfect size,” remarked Irina.

To this, Graham added, “I love me some @irinashayk.”