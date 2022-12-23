 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

Swedish clothes retailer H&M (HMb.ST) said on Thursday it had the rights to sell Justin Bieber merchandise it pulled from stores this week after the popstar said he had not given his approval.

"Justin's license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design," H&M wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Bieber urged his 270 million Instagram followers not to buy the merchandise, calling it "trash" and said it was on sale without his approval. H&M pulled the items from sale.

"Out of respect for Justin, we removed the products from our site and stores, and we're working to find the best way to make use of them," H&M said, adding that the company had been Bieber's merchandise partner since 2016.

H&M, the world's second biggest fashion retailer, offered hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics such as "I miss you more than life" from the song "Ghost"...Reuters 


More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham warm up for Hanukkah with her family

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham warm up for Hanukkah with her family
Meghan Markle labelled 'second-rate actress', Harry slammed as 'spare-part prince'

Meghan Markle labelled 'second-rate actress', Harry slammed as 'spare-part prince'
Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’

Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’
Jacob Elordi’s fans criticises actor on ‘becoming American’: Photos

Jacob Elordi’s fans criticises actor on ‘becoming American’: Photos
Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery

Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery
Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits

Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits
Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out

Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out
Tori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'

Tori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out

Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out
James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'

James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'
Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window

Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window
Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next