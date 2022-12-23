 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Prince William opened up about the Christmas games he loves to play with his children.

The Prince of Wales revealed that there is one board game that he enjoys playing with his family but it often frustrates him too.

During a chat with Radio Marsden, a young boy named Henry asked the future King: "What is your favourite board game?"

William replied: "Henry, we are playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that's good and Risk, have you played Risk before?

"That's a good board game, it goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that's what I like playing," he noted.

