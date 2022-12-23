 
Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas

Kate Middleton is remembering Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the Princess of Wales spoke about the auspicious occasion that brings everybody together.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," Kate, 40, says.

Kate then went on to reveal how she invited "inspiring individuals" to Westminster Abbey.

They are "those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others," Kate says. "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

