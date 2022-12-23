 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Little Mermaid’ director talks Halle Bailey casting choice

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

‘Little Mermaid’ director talks Halle Bailey casting choice
‘Little Mermaid’ director talks Halle Bailey casting choice

The director for The Little Mermaid has just cleared the air surrounding the alleged skin-tone agenda in the casting decision for the live action remake.

The director, Rob Marshall believes the production team looked at all ethnicities equally during the casting call and only looked for someone with the ability to “exude a great deal of dire and joy”.

According to People magazine, their only demand was finding an “incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever,” actor for the role.

During the course of the interview, Marshall also defended his casting choice and explained how “That voice is something that is so signature and so ethereal and so beautiful that it captures the heart of Eric, and he looks for her for the entire film,” hence Bailey was the obvious choice.

During a prior interview with EW Marshall also addressed the reaction his casting choice yielded and claimed, “I wasn't anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we've moved so far past that kind of thing. But then you realize, in a way we haven't. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS fandom tech firm reaches beyond K-Pop

BTS fandom tech firm reaches beyond K-Pop
Dwyane Johnson highlights his recipe for success: ‘Be willing to outwork ‘em all’

Dwyane Johnson highlights his recipe for success: ‘Be willing to outwork ‘em all’
Megan Thee Stallion's beau Pardison Fontaine speaks up on Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's beau Pardison Fontaine speaks up on Tory Lanez Trial
Meghan Markle ‘just a dislikable person’, Andrew Tate speaks out

Meghan Markle ‘just a dislikable person’, Andrew Tate speaks out
‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler

‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler
Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas
King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch
Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny