YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and longtime beau Julien Solomita are officially married

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and longtime beau Julien Solomita are officially ‘married otters’ after tying the knot sometime this week, reported E! News.

36-year-old Jenna, who announced her retirement from YouTube in 2020, married 30-year-old Julien after being in a relationship with him for the past nine years; the couple announced their engagement in April, 2021 during a Twitch livestream.

The happy news was shared by Julien on his Instagram, where he shared a series of precious photos from their big day, with the adorable caption, “married otters <3”.

The photos show Jenna and Julien posing together in their wedding attires; the YouTuber opted for a classic white wedding dress with lace detailing while Julien chose to wear a suit with a bolo tie and flowers on the lapel.

Jenna and Julien’s wedding news also took veteran YouTube community by storm, with several early YouTube stars taking to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Pewdiepie wrote, “Yay, congrats guys!”, while iJustine said, “OMG THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!”