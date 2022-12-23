 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and longtime beau Julien Solomita are officially married
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and longtime beau Julien Solomita are officially married

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and longtime beau Julien Solomita are officially ‘married otters’ after tying the knot sometime this week, reported E! News.

36-year-old Jenna, who announced her retirement from YouTube in 2020, married 30-year-old Julien after being in a relationship with him for the past nine years; the couple announced their engagement in April, 2021 during a Twitch livestream.

The happy news was shared by Julien on his Instagram, where he shared a series of precious photos from their big day, with the adorable caption, “married otters <3”.

The photos show Jenna and Julien posing together in their wedding attires; the YouTuber opted for a classic white wedding dress with lace detailing while Julien chose to wear a suit with a bolo tie and flowers on the lapel.

Jenna and Julien’s wedding news also took veteran YouTube community by storm, with several early YouTube stars taking to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Pewdiepie wrote, “Yay, congrats guys!”, while iJustine said, “OMG THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!” 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix: Here's the list of upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Netflix: Here's the list of upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend
BTS fandom tech firm reaches beyond K-Pop

BTS fandom tech firm reaches beyond K-Pop
Dwyane Johnson highlights his recipe for success: ‘Be willing to outwork ‘em all’

Dwyane Johnson highlights his recipe for success: ‘Be willing to outwork ‘em all’
‘Little Mermaid’ director talks Halle Bailey casting choice

‘Little Mermaid’ director talks Halle Bailey casting choice
Megan Thee Stallion's beau Pardison Fontaine speaks up on Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's beau Pardison Fontaine speaks up on Tory Lanez Trial
Meghan Markle ‘just a dislikable person’, Andrew Tate speaks out

Meghan Markle ‘just a dislikable person’, Andrew Tate speaks out
‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler

‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler
Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas
King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson