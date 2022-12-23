Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘constant questioning’ made filmmaker Ridley Scott ‘rewrite’ the entire script of his new movie, Napoleon.

In an interview with Empire, the House of Gucci director revealed that Phoenix’s stellar performance reshaped the entire film.

“Phoenix is about as far from conventional as you can get. Not deliberately, but out of intuition. That’s what makes him tick. If something bothers him, he’ll let you know,” Scott said. “He made [‘Napoleon’] special by constantly questioning.”

Scott and Phoenix - previously worked together on 2000 hit Gladiator – have come on board for the upcoming film, based on Napoleon Bonaparte’s life.

“With Phoenix, we can rewrite the goddamn film because he’s uncomfortable. And that kind of happened with Napoleon,” Scott continued.

“We unpicked the film to help him focus on who Bonaparte was. I had to respect that, because what was being said was incredibly constructive. It made it all grow bigger and better.”

He further added, “With Napoleon, I think we dug in and found the character, or as close to what he may have been. Phoenix is probably the most special, thoughtful actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Phoenix starrer Napoleon is a war drama focusing on the French historical figure Napoleon Bonaparte, including his rise to power and personal life.

Napoleon is expected to release in 2023.