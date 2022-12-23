 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action

Keanu Reeves 's John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped a new and anticipating image featuring him and the enemy.

A few months ahead of the film's actual release , the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist.

In an exclusive new image by Entertainment Weekly, the film's titular hero Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb.

Entertainment Weekly

John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to mess with him. It can be predicted that this enemy is a member of the High Table, the council of crime lords that serves as the antagonist group in the John Wick series.

However, the film's plotline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

So it can be assumed that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.

Chapter 4 is the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. While the plot details on the fourth chapter are still under wraps, it seems that just like the first three films in which John Wick was forced back into the criminal underworld that he had once abandoned, he will continue his journey to defeat the High Table.

