 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time
Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway has recently reflected on her casting as a Jewish mother in the new movie Armageddon Time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gray-directed movie is semi-autobiographical one where Princess Diaries actress plays Gray’s own mother in the new movie.

While speaking to THR, Hathaway opened up essaying a Jewish mother in the movie.

“It was not lost on me that I had a lot of responsibility playing a Jewish woman, and that I’m not a Jewish woman,” stated the 40-year-old.

The Intern actress continued, “I did what I think we all do, which was to research... I learned everything I could about Jewish women, like historical Jewish women.”

When asked how she took up this role, the Ella Enchanted star pointed out, “Yeah, I was nervous about how it would be received. I took it very seriously.”

“And I hoped I would be graced from an audience the ability to play this part even though I was not born a Jewish woman,” remarked Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

Reflecting on playing Gray’s mother in the movie, the actress explained, “It was special to play the role. James was really empowering. Throughout the process, I felt really supported by him.”

Talking about the script, Hathaway mentioned, “When I heard ‘James Gray, age-appropriate part,’ I was like, ‘Say yes, we’ll figure out the details later.’ And then I read it and I found it a piece of searing honesty.”

“It’s a film about moral regret and the parallels that he draws between 1980 and 2022. All of it just really spoke to me: the intelligence, the humour, the warmth, the sadness, the violence, all of it. I just thought, ‘This is really, really rare,’” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Baz Luhmann dishes on the difficulties he has faced while filming THIS movie

Baz Luhmann dishes on the difficulties he has faced while filming THIS movie
Shazam! star Zachary Levi extends his support to new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran

Shazam! star Zachary Levi extends his support to new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran
BLACKPINK's dance video 'How You Like That' garners 1bn views

BLACKPINK's dance video 'How You Like That' garners 1bn views
Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed

Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed
‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action

'John Wick: Chapter 4' new image showcases Keanu Reeves in full action
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen

Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?
Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art
David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’

David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’