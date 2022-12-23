 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle
Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

Olivia Wilde has recently given a peek into her movie night with children in Manhattan on social media.

Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

On Thursday, the Don’t Worry Darling star took to Instagram Story and posted black-and-white photos of children amid her bitter custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The actress-turned-director could be seen spending enjoyable time with her two children at Radio City Music Hall.

It seemed eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy were watching Avatar: The Way of Water, as they could be seen wearing 3D glasses in the theatre.

Olivia captioned the image, “Radio City babies.”

In another photo, Olivia was seen with her children in the subway and wrote, “Cool girls take the train.”

Meanwhile, Olivia reportedly parted ways from pop star Harry Styles. 

More From Entertainment:

Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash

Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash
James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film

James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office
Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'

Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'
Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time
Baz Luhrmann dishes on the difficulties he has faced while filming THIS movie

Baz Luhrmann dishes on the difficulties he has faced while filming THIS movie
BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest K-pop artist to reach 700mn streams on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest K-pop artist to reach 700mn streams on Spotify
Shazam! star Zachary Levi extends his support to new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran

Shazam! star Zachary Levi extends his support to new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran
BLACKPINK's dance video 'How You Like That' garners 1bn views

BLACKPINK's dance video 'How You Like That' garners 1bn views
Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed

Kate Middleton’s plans for King Charles Trooping the Colour revealed
‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’

‘Emily in Paris’ creator addresses Kyiv character criticism, ‘it wasn’t written’
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars