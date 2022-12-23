Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

Olivia Wilde has recently given a peek into her movie night with children in Manhattan on social media.



On Thursday, the Don’t Worry Darling star took to Instagram Story and posted black-and-white photos of children amid her bitter custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The actress-turned-director could be seen spending enjoyable time with her two children at Radio City Music Hall.

It seemed eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy were watching Avatar: The Way of Water, as they could be seen wearing 3D glasses in the theatre.

Olivia captioned the image, “Radio City babies.”

In another photo, Olivia was seen with her children in the subway and wrote, “Cool girls take the train.”

Meanwhile, Olivia reportedly parted ways from pop star Harry Styles.