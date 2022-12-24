New biometric system for SIM cards verification launched

A representational image of several sim cards. — AFP/File

System requires impressions of multiple fingers for authentication.

It will make illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

NADRA chairman says it has potential to keep fraudsters away.

ISLAMABAD: An enhanced version of the biometric verification system (BVS) has been launched to issue SIM cards for controlling the sales of SIMs issued illegally, The News reported Saturday.

The telecom companies will use the new system called Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MFBVS) and a contract was signed between National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarter.

The BVS devices available through sale channels have been upgraded to meet the requirements of the new system through NADRA and CMOs. The new system requires impressions of multiple fingers for authentication and applicant antecedents while issuing a new or duplicate SIM.

Moreover, the control over the choice of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the seller representative to the system, which asks for the impressions of two different fingers randomly, implementing the new system will make the illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

The signing ceremony was attended by PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik, PTA Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) additional director-general, and representatives from CMOs.

The NADRA chairman said that MBFVS has the immense potential to keep fraudsters and scammers away.

He said the new system is an intelligent solution that uses an indigenous smart algorithm where the system proposes a finger choice rather than prefixed finger positions.

The enhanced system will not only eliminate silicon-based fingerprints used for the issuance of mobile phone SIMs but also hamper attempts to purchase illegal SIMs.

“The new system will combat fake SIM issuance and ID fraud, protect privacy, and strengthen the national security of Pakistan,” he added.