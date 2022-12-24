 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me actress, 51, got candid about using humour to make people feel more comfortable when they're around her following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, via People Magazine.

“My humour shield keeps me okay, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. “I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me.”

“You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable,” she added. “That we can laugh about it.”

Exhibiting her comedic skills, the actress shared she wrote a holiday song called ‘Disabey Baby’ and gave the audience a teaser for it. “Hurry down the chimney tonight… I can't 'cause my wheelchair won't fit down it,” she sang.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 while filming the third season of her Netflix show Dead to Me. During the interview, the actress revealed that she uses acting as an outlet to cope with her diagnosis.

“To be honest, being diagnosed with MS last year and what happened to my body, to my mind, to my spirit, to my everything, of course, I didn't want to be around anyone or talk about it, but I had to go to work,” she said, adding that things have been “incredibly hard” following her diagnosis.

She recalled to Clarkson the times she used her job as an actress to distract her from real-life problems which included breakups, trauma and even breast cancer, and shooting the show was no different.

“The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time, and I didn't have to make all the jokes, and I could fall apart in a scene,” Applegate explained. “And it was, like, me. It was my soul actually falling apart, unfortunately, in front of the world, but it was cathartic in a beautiful way.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads

Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads
Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’
Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle

Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle
Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'

Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'
Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'
Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'

Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'
Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents
Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties

Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle