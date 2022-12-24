 
'The Walking Dead' Danai Gurira reveals release date of Rick & Michonne spinoff

'The Walking Dead' Danai Gurira reveals release date of Rick & Michonne spinoff

The Walking Dead famed actor Danai Gurira has teased release date of the upcoming spinoff series featuring Rick and Michonne. 

While, The Walking Dead's flagship series ended in November, the zombie franchise is gearing to continue on AMC with three spinoffs following major characters from the original show.

One of these is an untitled Rick and Michonne series, developed by The Walking Dead's chief content officer Scott Gimple, with Gurira herself serving as an executive producer, writer and co-creator opposite Andrew Lincoln. 

Teased as an epic love story, the show will follow Rick after his capture by the CRM and Michonne's journey to bring him home.

In an interview from the 20 Questions: On Deadline podcast, Gurira revealed when Rick and Michonne's upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff is planned to be released.

She detailed on the series that it might release on by the end of 2023 indicating two other upcoming spinoffs - The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon - will debut prior to Rick and Michonne's return.

"I think it's late 2023, I think it's somewhere in that region. Halloween there, after. Somewhere there. That is the goal."

