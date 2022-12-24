Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have invited his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to spend Christmas with them, insider revealed.



However, it is still not certain whether or not she will join the couple for the holiday as her own family is “likely to be in town” for the festive season.

On the other hand, J.Lo and Affleck want to make their first Christmas as husband and wife “really special” and “for it to be one to remember.”

An insider told Closer Magazine, “They’ll be doing something with all the kids and family, and they’re determined to make it as smooth-sailing as possible with the exes.”

“Jen and Ben plan on being in LA for Christmas itself – they want to spend as much time with their kids as possible and have a blended family celebration at her place in Bel-Air.

“It’s all being figured out but the plan is for Ben's three kids to come over on the big day, mingle with Max and Emma and open their gifts, then all sit down for lunch.

“The big question is whether Jennifer [Garner] decides to come along,” the source said of the Yes Day star who is getting along “very well” with the Marry Me actor.

“She's been invited but since her own family is likely to be in town, the more realistic scenario will be for her to have the kids back in time for supper and take turns being ferried back and forth to Ben and Jen's estate.

The source went on to reveal that the “awkwardness that existed” between Garner and Lopez has been “put to one side and it's all extremely cordial.”

“They're never going to be best friends, but both are pleased they've found a way to share common ground. And it's good for the kids, of course,” shared the source.