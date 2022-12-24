Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew is expected to spend Christmas dinner with King Charles and senior members of the royal family despite the palace exile, it is reported.



According to the New York Post, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is expected to spend Christmas dinner with the King and rest of the royal family at Sandringham.

King Charles has reportedly thrown his brother out of Buckingham Palace, an insider claims.

The Sun, per New York Post, citing sources reported, “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Meanwhile, Andrew will likely to keep his government-funded Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, for now.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is also set to join King Charles and other royals at Sandringham, to mark the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth.