 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew is expected to spend Christmas dinner with King Charles and senior members of the royal family despite the palace exile, it is reported.

According to the New York Post, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is expected to spend Christmas dinner with the King and rest of the royal family at Sandringham.

King Charles has reportedly thrown his brother out of Buckingham Palace, an insider claims.

The Sun, per New York Post, citing sources reported, “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Meanwhile, Andrew will likely to keep his government-funded Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, for now.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is also set to join King Charles and other royals at Sandringham, to mark the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict
Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers

Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing