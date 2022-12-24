Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

The Archbishop, who will be crowning, King Charles III’s at his coronation, is already having ‘nightmares’.

Justin Welby is slated to crown the monarch in the grand ceremony on May 6.

Speaking of his feelings for the event, which is expected to be followed by millions, Justin told Channel 4 News that he’s been dreaming about making a blunder at the ceremony.

“It's giving me nightmares already," he said.

"I dreamt we got to the point and I'd left the crown at Lambeth Palace. It's obviously weighing on me quite a lot.

"But it's just an enormous honour and privilege to do that, and the coronation weekend is going to be a time of bringing the country together,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was reported a couple of days ago that the new monarch is planning a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The upcoming ceremony will be a chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom" as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Palace leads broadly on the programme. This will be a significant planning event.

"We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well.

"There is a massive planning element to this which will involve not just police forces but work across all government departments,” reported The Mirror.