 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Archbishop having nightmares before King Charles III coronation
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

The Archbishop, who will be crowning, King Charles III’s at his coronation, is already having ‘nightmares’.

Justin Welby is slated to crown the monarch in the grand ceremony on May 6.

Speaking of his feelings for the event, which is expected to be followed by millions, Justin told Channel 4 News that he’s been dreaming about making a blunder at the ceremony.

“It's giving me nightmares already," he said.

"I dreamt we got to the point and I'd left the crown at Lambeth Palace. It's obviously weighing on me quite a lot.

"But it's just an enormous honour and privilege to do that, and the coronation weekend is going to be a time of bringing the country together,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was reported a couple of days ago that the new monarch is planning a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The upcoming ceremony will be a chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom" as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Palace leads broadly on the programme. This will be a significant planning event.

"We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well.

"There is a massive planning element to this which will involve not just police forces but work across all government departments,” reported The Mirror.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub
Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’
Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win

Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win