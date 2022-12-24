 
Kate Hudson addresses nepotism discourse in Hollywood

Kate Hudson has recently weighed in on nepotism debate in Hollywood

Kate, who’s the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, rose to fame as Penny Lane in movie Almost Famous.

In a new interview with The Independent, Kate dismissed the idea that Hollywood favours “nepo babies”.

When asked about her thoughts on “nepo baby” debate, the Bride Wars star stated, “The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care.”

“I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood,” said the Raising Helen actress.

She continued, “People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it.”

Talking further, Kate disclosed that she “doesn’t care where one comes from or what is the relationship to the business”.

“If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” remarked the actress.

During her early career, Kate revealed that she “would always try and change the subject” when questioned about her parents as she “really wanted to have my own career”.

“Once I was a good decade in, though, I realised it just didn’t matter,” noted the actress.

Kate added, “Sometimes talking about my parents was actually a great distraction from talking about the movie I was meant to be promoting.”

