'Emily in Paris' star Camille Razat dishes out on her hopes for season 4

Netflix Emily in Paris star, Camille Razat dishes out on her character's hopes after the cliffhanger ending, for the upcoming season 4.

Speaking exclusively to Enews on December 24, Camille Razat revealed that she is hopeful about her character's friendship with Lily Collins' character, Emily, even though her character is pregnant on the show.

Camille shared her desire for the show, "I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends, I do."

The season three finale ended in a cliffhanger where Camille decided to dump Gabriel ( Lucas bravo) at the wedding altar.

When asked about why her character walked away from Gabriel, Camille replied, "I think sometimes when you're in a relationship for such a long time, if there is lack of spiciness, if there is lack of passion, I think maybe it's time to move on."