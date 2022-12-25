 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Emily in Paris' star Camille Razat dishes out on her hopes for season 4

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Emily in Paris star Camille Razat dishes out on her hopes for season 4

Netflix Emily in Paris star, Camille Razat dishes out on her character's hopes after the cliffhanger ending, for the upcoming season 4.

Speaking exclusively to Enews on December 24, Camille Razat revealed that she is hopeful about her character's friendship with Lily Collins' character, Emily, even though her character is pregnant on the show.

Camille shared her desire for the show, "I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends, I do."

The season three finale ended in a cliffhanger where Camille decided to dump Gabriel ( Lucas bravo) at the wedding altar.

When asked about why her character walked away from Gabriel, Camille replied, "I think sometimes when you're in a relationship for such a long time, if there is lack of spiciness, if there is lack of passion, I think maybe it's time to move on."

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell bring their kids to a charity event for the homeless

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell bring their kids to a charity event for the homeless
Christine Quinn is all about business in an Italian suit: Check it out

Christine Quinn is all about business in an Italian suit: Check it out
Madison Beer cuts out a trendy figure with TikToker boyfriend Nick Austin

Madison Beer cuts out a trendy figure with TikToker boyfriend Nick Austin
Megan Markle reacts to UK tabloid's Jeremy Clarkson apology

Megan Markle reacts to UK tabloid's Jeremy Clarkson apology
'Wednesday' actress Emma Myers lifts the veil off of her 2 SEVENTEEN biases: Find out

'Wednesday' actress Emma Myers lifts the veil off of her 2 SEVENTEEN biases: Find out
Ant Anstead mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, hints his pizza more important than Sussexes' show

Ant Anstead mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, hints his pizza more important than Sussexes' show
Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Ferrell talks about taking smaller roles on 'Saturday Night Live'
Kathryn Hahn discusses her first meeting with Daniel Craig on the set of Glass Onion sequel

Kathryn Hahn discusses her first meeting with Daniel Craig on the set of Glass Onion sequel
Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out

Barack Obama's top song list for year 2022 features popular artists: Check it out
Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post

Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti fuel engagement rumours with this post
Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare

Tamar Braxton warns fans to be careful after suffering health scare
King Charles, Camilla reciting Christmas poem with Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Tom Hardy - video goes viral

King Charles, Camilla reciting Christmas poem with Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Tom Hardy - video goes viral