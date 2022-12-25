Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple and parents to a young daughter Roha.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan organized the Christmas party on Saturday, where both Ranbir and Alia families came together for a warm celebration.

Alia Bhatt on her Instagram posted a picture with sister Shaheen, and captioned it, “Merry merry with my cherry.”

Soni Razdan also shared a picture with Alia on Instagram and wrote, "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home."





Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie which had all the guests in one frame and wrote, “Merry Christmas."





In the Christmas party, Alia Bhatt was seen in the brightest red color dress, and Ranbir wore a white shirt.