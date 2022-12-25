 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple and parents to a young daughter Roha.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan organized the Christmas party on Saturday, where both Ranbir and Alia families came together for a warm celebration.

Alia Bhatt on her Instagram posted a picture with sister Shaheen, and captioned it, “Merry merry with my cherry.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Soni Razdan also shared a picture with Alia on Instagram and wrote, "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home."


Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie which had all the guests in one frame and wrote, “Merry Christmas."


In the Christmas party, Alia Bhatt was seen in the brightest red color dress, and Ranbir wore a white shirt. 

More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor
Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics
Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now
'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film
Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’
Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy